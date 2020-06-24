From DDoS attacks to phishing scams, threats to your online privacy are all too prevalent nowadays. However, you’re not powerless when it comes to protecting yourself. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up nine great products that can help you surf the web safely and keep your data secure, and they’re all on sale today. Read on for details:

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Even if you’re on a private WiFi connection, your online security is not guaranteed. VPN Unlimited by KeepSolid can help you regain control of your digital life. Scramble your IP address, access geographically-restricted content, and enjoy unlimited bandwidth with this VPN that’s trusted by more than 10 million people worldwide. Right now you can get a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited (up to 5 devices) for just $39, a savings of 80 percent.

Polar Backup Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

If you’ve ever lost an important file, Polar Backup is for you. With this deal, you get a full terabyte of online backup space for the one-time cost of just $29.99, a discount of more than 90 percent. And, on top of supplying you with a generous helping of cloud backup space, Polar locks down your data with 256-bit AES encryption for peace of mind.

LightyearVPN: Fast & Safe Internet

With servers around the globe, LightyearVPN makes it easy to bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy your favorite content online. One-click connectivity makes getting online a dream, and LightyearVPN also sports a no connection or activity log policy for extra peace of mind. A one-year subscription to LightyearVPN is available through VB Deals for just $49.99, a savings of nearly 60 percent.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan

Running low on digital backup space? Degoo is currently offering a full terabyte of online, cloud-based backup space that’s protected with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption. Plus, Degoo delivers high-speed transfers and keeps your backups automatically up to date via automatic file change detection. You can start backing up files today with a one-time purchase of $49.99, more than 90 percent off of list price.

Photo Backup Stick® Universal

It’s a scenario that has unfortunately happened to many of us: you’re at an event you’d like to immortalize with a photo, but your phone just ran out of storage space. Now you have to delete older pictures and videos or forego the photo op entirely. Enter the Universal Photo Backup Stick. An all-in-one picture and video backup tool for computers and phones, the Universal Photo Backup Stick can hold up to 8GB of photos or video and is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS. You can get it now for $53.99, a savings of nearly 10 percent.

bVPN Unlimited: 1-Yr Subscription

b.VPN is an easy-to-use VPN solution that lets you connect up to 6 devices (desktop or mobile) and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with b.VPN’s AES 256-bit encryption, guaranteed no DNS leaks, and strict no logging policy. Bypass geo-restrictions and protect yourself online with b.VPN. You can get your one-year subscription through VB Deals for only $35.99, 60 percent off the retail price.

MaxiVPN Premium Plan: 2-Yr Subscription

Whether you use Windows, Mac OS, iOS, or Android, MaxiVPN is here to protect your data from nefarious internet forces. MaxiVPN’s Premium Plan supports unlimited bandwidth on an unlimited amount of devices which can then connect to any of 300+ servers in more than 49 countries worldwide. You can get a two-year subscription to MaxiVPN right now for just $49, a savings of more than 80 percent.

NordVPN: 2-Yr Subscription

Though there are many VPN solutions on the market, few match the ratings of industry pioneer NordVPN. Earning a rare “Outstanding” ranking from PC Mag, NordVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. All data sent through NordVPN’s private tunnels is double encrypted with SSL-based 2048-bit encryption, and with a strict no logging policy, you can surf the web with greater peace of mind. You can get a two-year subscription to NordVPN for the low price of just $94.99, 66 percent less than list price.

Ivacy Lifetime Subscription (10 Devices)

Tired of worrying about your privacy online? It’s time to check out Ivacy. Ivacy is a powerful VPN solution that brings you anonymous browsing paired with blazing-fast speeds online. With Ivacy, you can connect to more than 1,000 servers in 100+ locations around the globe and bypass geo-restrictions to access your favorite content. You can get a lifetime subscription to Ivacy right now for just $59.99, a staggering 97 percent off retail price.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.