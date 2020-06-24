HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 24, 2020–

inContext.ai, a developer of healthcare-centric information extraction software and AI-powered clinical applications, announced an award of $225K in National Science Foundation (NSF) funding. The inContext.ai platform improves physicians’ interactions with complex and counter-intuitive software by augmenting and assisting the physician’s workflow, decreasing the possibility of medical errors and compromised care while reducing the frustrations that lead to physician burnout.

“80% of diagnostic information is in the form of free-text reports, rendering it difficult to access and make actionable.” said Dr. Grzeszczuk, CEO of inContext.ai. “Our goal is to make ‘dark clinical data’ which is buried in diagnostic reports, accessible and actionable anytime, anywhere. The generous support from the NSF will enable us to work in collaboration with our partners at leading academic institutions to improve the accuracy of our existing tools and develop new ones.”

“NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering,” said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. “With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs.”

“inContext.ai is eager to fulfill Phase I requirements and is excited to be in contention for the $1M Phase II follow-on funding,” said Dr. Grzeszczuk.

The proposal was submitted in collaboration with Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University School of Medicine (Palo Alto, CA) and Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston, TX).

About inContext.ai

Based in Houston TX, with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Vancouver, BC, inContext.ai develops cognitive technology and tools that streamline delivery of patient care and decrease medical errors by helping clinicians focus on what they do best: caring for patients. Implementation of inContext.ai’s Deep Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools supporting Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks including Question Answering (QA), Reading Comprehension (RC), and Natural Language Inference (NLI), which seamlessly synchronize with EHR systems, means healthcare providers remain in compliance with medical/legal/regulatory responsibilities, significantly improve cost, quality, and access to care. For more information, please visit www.incontext.ai

About the National Science Foundation’s Small Business Programs: America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.75 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

