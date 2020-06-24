The Pokémon Company announced that it is teaming up with Tencent to create Pokémon Unite, a MOBA. It is coming to Switch and mobile. Unite does not have a release date.

MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena) have two teams battling across multiple lanes, with each player controlling one character. The genre became popular thanks to giant hits like Dota 2 and League of Legends. Like with those games, Unite will have two teams of 5 players.

Timi Studios is developing Pokémon Unite. That Tencent subsidiary has experience creating MOBA games thanks to its work on Honor of Kings (released in the U.S. as Arena of Valor).

Unite will support cross-platform play and be free-to-start. Playable Pokémon include, Pikachu, Clefable, Gengar, Snorlax, Lucario, Squirtle, Charmander, and more. Pokémon can evolve into new forms during a match.

You may think you know Pokémon…but you've never seen a battle like this! Experience exciting 5-on-5 matches in #PokemonUNITE, a new strategic team battle game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices!

Pokémon is a giant franchise thanks to games, anime, collectible cards, and more. The core games are turn-based RPGs with a focus on collecting. We’ve seen many spinoffs, but this is the first time the franchise has entered the MOBA world.

The Pokémon Company announced that it was teaming up with Tencent — the giant Chinese company that has subsidiaries for Internet services, film, gaming, and more — last year. Tencent is also responsible for the Nintendo Switch’s release in China.