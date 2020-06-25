Roblox, the blocky virtual world with more than 120 million players, announced it has teamed up with Warner Bros. and DC to create Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience inside Roblox. The experience is a mini world where players can explore Wonder Woman’s home island of Themyscira and experience her stories on the Roblox platform through mini games and other experiences.

Players can explore Diana Prince’s Amazonian homeland of Themyscira within a virtual platform while feeling present as Roblox avatars. Players can collect treasures, play mini games, and browse a series of featured virtual items from the Wonder Woman comic books and movies in multiple virtual stores throughout the experience.

The experience is open to anyone who has a Roblox account. Roblox’s launch of Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience comes ahead of Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming film Wonder Woman: 1984, the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman. The new film debuts in theaters (so long as they are open) on September 30. Roblox could bring a lot of awareness and eyeballs to the film, particularly among the young folks who are the core users of Roblox.

Roblox had a similar partnership with Steven Spielberg and Warner Bros. with the launch of the Ready Player One film in 2018.