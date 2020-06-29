With so much time being spent at home in isolation, it can be easy to fall out of touch with the critical thinking skills that make you most effective in your work and personal life. If you feel that your mind could use a jump start in order to boost you closer to success, VB Deals has the perfect bundle for you.

The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny is designed to help you enhance your creativity, metacognition, and more. The bundle features 14 hours of content spread across 4 courses that cover complex concepts including visual thinking, recognition of “mini languages”, and how to develop the interstate system within your brain.

All courses in this bundle are taught by Timothy Kenny, author of Accelerated Learning for Entrepreneurs. He has taught classes and spoken to groups at the Harvard Innovation Lab, the Tufts University Entrepreneurs Society, and the General Assembly in Boston, among others. Kenny has been a featured educator on numerous online education platforms and has consulted with startup teams on how to accelerate and transform their learning, growth, and creativity.

The best part is that the Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny is available right now for the low price of just $21.99, hundreds of dollars off of list price. Get it now, and see the impact Kenny’s instruction can have in your life.

Prices subject to change.

