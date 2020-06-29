Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told employees in an internal letter that the company will overhaul how it handles employee complaints in the wake of a number of reports of sexual harassment.

The letter, which GamesBeat obtained and Business Insider first reported about, is an indicator that game companies are responding to a wave of sexual harassment complaints that were made public in the past week on social media. While more than 267 complaints have been logged on social media chronicling the incidents of harassment and abuse in the game industry, Ubisoft stood out among big game companies in terms of the volume of complaints.

Guillemot did not specifically refer to sexual harassment or abuse in the letter. In response to the allegations, Ubisoft said last week that it was launching investigations with the help of external consultants and was prepared to take appropriate disciplinary action.

Ubisoft also said it was auditing its existing systems to understand where they have broken down and better prevent inappropriate behavior.

On June 24, Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, stepped down from his role in Ubisoft’s next major game following allegations. Bloomberg also reported that Ubisoft placed Tommy Francois and Maxime Béland, two high-ranking game executives, on administrative leave pending investigations into their behavior. Other employees have been named in individual harassment complaints as well. Ubisoft declined to comment on ongoing investigations.

Here’s the full text of the letter: