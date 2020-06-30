This may be the year artificial intelligence moves firmly into the enterprise.

Big businesses like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Salesforce tout the AI agents they put to work for their clients. Autonomous vehicles have spread past experiments with taxi-style services and moved into industrial parks and commercial shipping. AI is powering services from marketing analysis to credit approval. The applications seem limitless.

In last year’s survey, 50% of AI buyers said the biggest barrier to AI adoption was too little talent and resources. Still, they expected AI to show results quickly: 42% of buyers of AI said they expected ROI within 4-6 months.

Another interesting finding last year was that a large number of leaders felt that responsibility for AI initiatives was wrongly placed. For example, only 13% of our respondents said that IT departments should be in charge of AI implementation, while 65% said business lines should be responsible — very different from the reality, where respondents reported that ownership was equally held between IT and line of business.

