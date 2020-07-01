LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 1, 2020–

The leading financial institution for digital assets, Nexo, today announced that the third Nexo Dividend will be paid out to eligible NEXO Token Holders on August 15, 2020. The payout amount, to be communicated on the August 5, 2020 ex-dividend date, will reflect the company’s growing profitability.

“Our operations have remained as strong as ever, with profits marking constant growth despite the temporary pandemic-induced downturn,” said Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Nexo.

“The steady stream of asset integrations and launches, including our Earn on Crypto product suite only last week, underscores our confidence in the sustainability of Nexo’s business model. Distributing our third dividend is the icing on the cake after both an exciting and turbulent few months, and reflects our commitment to rewarding NEXO Token Holders, our greatest supporters, for their trust and ownership.”

Nexo periodically and proportionately distributes 30% of its profits to NEXO Token Holders, with the previous dividend payout – of US$2,409,575 – distributed on August 15, 2019. A first, interim dividend of US$912,071 was paid out on December 15, 2018.

Further information on the NEXO Token and dividend payout eligibility requirements can be found here.

About Nexo

Nexo is the leading regulated financial institution for digital assets. The company’s mission from day one is to maximize the value of cryptocurrencies by offering tax-efficient ‘Instant Crypto Credit Lines™, high-yield ‘Earn Interest’ products and ‘Send & Pay’ capabilities for clients, while ensuring $100 million custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed more than $3 billion in 40+ fiat currencies for 800,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005557/en/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sophie Parker

sophie@yapglobal.com