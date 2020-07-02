Giancarlo Esposito plays villains. That’s probably not fair to him as an actor. He seems to have range beyond that. But if you know him, it’s probably because of his simmering, villainous roles in The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad, or Better Call Saul. He plays a mysterious Imperial officer on the Disney+ Star Wars show. On Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul he is the clever antagonist Gus Fring. And now, Esposito is bringing that experience into video games.

In an interview with Collider (via GameSpot), Esposito mentioned his work in games only in passing.

“This video game I did — which is going to be huge,” Esposito told Collider. “[But I] can’t really mention [it].”

It’s Far Cry, right? I mean, I don’t know for sure. Ubisoft hasn’t even confirmed a new Far Cry yet. But the publisher has the next entry in the open-world map-exploration game in the works. It’s part of the five games it’s rolling out between now and the end of its fiscal year on March 31, 2021.

Why Giancarlo Esposito makes sense for Far Cry

Sure, Esposito could pop up in the next Call of Duty. I could see that. But c’mon — the actor has everything Ubisoft has looked for in a Far Cry villain since the third game. Those characters are always eccentric, eloquent, and menacing all at the same time. That goes for Far Cry 5’s Joseph Seed, 4’s Pagan Min, and 3’s Vaas Montenegro. And Esposito can easily pull that off.

It’s also worth noting that Esposito’s fellow Breaking Bad actor Michael Mando (Nacho Varga) played the role of Vaas Montenegro.

Other recent rumors point to Far Cry 6 leaving behind Far Cry 5’s North American location. If that means the game is once again going to a location populated by people of color, it’s likely a good idea to bring in a Black actor. Far Cry 4’s Pagan Min was born in Hong Kong but played by white actor Troy Baker.

So yeah, I’d be willing to bet that Esposito is going to show up in the reveal trailer for the next Far Cry. Honestly, the more I think about it, the more I’m surprised he wasn’t already in one of these games.