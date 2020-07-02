Fallout is heading to Amazon. Bethesda Softworks used its official Fallout Twitter account today to tease an upcoming Fallout television project. Hollywood news blog Deadline confirmed the details. Bethesda has since posted a blog post that reiterates the details. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of HBO’s Westworld, are producing Fallout as an Amazon Original. The social media post came with a short video that includes Fallout’s signature retro-CRT TV sets and old-timey musical tunes. You can watch it right here:

In addition to the “Amazon Original” and “Bethesda Game Studios” title cards, the video also lists Kilter Films. This is Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s production company, which created Westworld for HBO. And the idea is to adapt the Fallout games for a show that Amazon will add to its Prime Video service. Fallout game director Todd Howard is also onboard as an executive producer alongside Bethesda’s James Altman, and Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham.

While the show isn’t shooting yet, Kilter and Bethesda say the goal is to faithfully bring the games to life. Fallout is about an alternative timeline where the United States embraced nuclear technology to the point that you find reactors in homes and household appliances. But following a nuclear attack, humanity hides in bunkers and then emerges into a lawless wasteland. The game also has the potential for Nolan-style mystery thanks to narrative elements like the VaultTec company that ran scientific tests on the many people hiding in its shelters.

Fallout the TV series does not have a release date.