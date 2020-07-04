Gaming industry TV ad spend jumped up to an estimated $18.7 million in June, an 81% increase from May’s $10.3 million, with PlayStation serving as the main driver of that growth. Together with Nintendo, the two brands have been the powerhouses of gaming industry TV spend so far in 2020. Looking at January 1 through June 30, Nintendo accounts for a greater share of spend (59.5%) versus PlayStation’s 31.2%.

But this period, Sony accounted for 79% of the industry’s TV ad spend.

GamesBeat has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution platform, to bring you a monthly report on how gaming brands are spending. The results below are for the top five gaming-industry brands in June, ranked by estimated national TV ad spend.

PlayStation spent an estimated $14.7 million, airing five spots over 2,300 times and generating 585 million TV ad impressions. The commercial with the biggest placement budget (estimated $7.9 million) was “The Hunt,” promoting The Last of Us Part II. ESPN, Adult Swim, and TBS were three of the networks with the biggest spend, while top programming included SportsCenter, Family Guy, and SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt.

Second place goes to Nintendo, with an estimated spend of $2.6 million, a decrease from May’s $6.3 million. The brand ran 14 spots over 1,400 times, resulting in 175.3 million TV ad impressions. The Switch commercial “My Way to Play: Let’s Get Into It” had the biggest outlay (est. $457,716). Nintendo prioritized spend across shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, and iCarly, and networks including Nick, Teen Nick, and Cartoon Network.

At No. 3: GameFly, which spent an estimated $671,140, airing six spots 863 times and generating 62.2 million TV ad impressions. The top commercial by spend (est. $263,791) was “The Noon Train: Kids.” Networks with the biggest outlays included Comedy Central, Teen Nick, and Cartoon Network, while top programming included South Park, According to Jim, and The Amazing World of Gumball.

Star Stable Entertainment takes fourth place, spending an estimated $397,776 airing two spots 218 times, resulting in 15.1 million TV ad impressions. It’s worth noting that the brand only advertised on TV in the first half of June, going dark after the 15th. The commercial with the biggest outlay (est. $262,802) was “Follow Me.” Star Stable spent across just three networks: Teen Nick, Nick, and Nick@Nite. Top shows by spend included The Thundermans, Victorious, and The Loud House.

Rounding out the ranking is newcomer 704Games, with an estimated spend of $152,806 on 58 airings of a single spot, “Refuse to Lose,” generating 912,050 TV ad impressions. The brand only spent across two networks (Mav TV and ESPN2) and two shows (24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual and eNASCAR Heat Pro League).

