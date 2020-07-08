With the emergence of 5G and the ubiquity of ever more powerful smartphones and other devices, companies are increasingly looking to run AI applications at the “edge” — that is, at the point of action rather than in the cloud.

The resulting improvements in latency and security allow for a better user experience. And those same benefits extend to enterprise use cases. With edge AI, reliability no longer depends on network availability, and data processing happens in real time. By keeping sensitive data on the device, privacy also improves. Running AI at the edge saves power, as well, both on the distributed devices and in the server room.

That’s why VentureBeat has committed a full day of our Transform event to “AI and IoT at the Edge,” presented by Nvidia. Here, attendees will hear from industry leaders at BMW, eBay, Intel, Pinterest, Pixar Animation Studios, Uber, and more. Executives from these heavy hitters will talk about their AI journeys and learnings in implementing the technologies, how they unlocked value/ROI, and their predictions for the future.

Edge computing is popping up everywhere, from your smartphone to your doorbell and even your earbuds. And as processors grow more powerful and algorithms get more efficient, edge devices have started handling more of the processing for AI-powered services. For example, Google Assistant now lives inside the Pixel Buds earbuds, allowing the wearer to translate between languages, launch a podcast, or send a text message via dictation, thanks to a machine learning chip inside. Edge computing devices can be mobile, such as smart drones or smartphones, or static, as when AI chips are embedded in industrial equipment or deployed across an oil rig.

While some retail AI solutions rely on the cloud, Malong Technologies leverages real-time AI computing power in its RetailAI suite for self-checkout loss prevention, self-serve shopping, and more. Wearable health monitors, including the Apple Watch, can track and analyze your heart activity to watch for danger signs. Viziblezone makes an AI-powered alarm for cars that reads and analyzes signals from other vehicles and pedestrians’ phones to alert the driver when a collision is imminent.

By the year 2025, Gartner predicts 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud. That could be good news for consumers. If the world moves from the network model of Ring to the on-device AI of Eufy, people will be able to benefit from smart devices without giving up their privacy — or the rights to their data.

Opportunities in virtually every sector are taking thought leaders by storm, and you need to understand the state of the industry to compete. This year, our annual VB Transform will be held online from July 15-17. The AI and IoT at the Edge / Computer Vision Summit at Transform 2020, presented by Nvidia, will cover a range of AI capabilities, edge technologies, and computer vision applications.

To join the digital conversation, register now to attend Transform 2020. Hear from business leaders who are successfully using AI and IoT at the edge, network remotely with other executives looking to improve the bottom line, and meet vendors who can help you implement your own automation tools and propel your business forward.