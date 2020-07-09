Activision’s mobile label King is making a new Crash Bandicoot game. Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is bringing the beloved platforming character to iOS and Android as an autorunner. Like in other Crash games, players will control the titular marsupial as he attempts to defeat the villainous Dr. Neo Cortex.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is launching soon, and you can pre-register at crashontherun.com to get a notification when it’s live on Google Play.

A Crash Bandicoot mobile runner makes a lot of sense. Runner games are a very popular genre with games like Subway Surfers and Temple Run. And these mobile hits already take a lot of influence from something like Crash Bandicoot, which played like an on-rails running game even back on the original PlayStation.

The mobile take on Crash will mobile-ize that gameplay, of course. This means that Crash will run automatically. As the player, you simply swipe left or right to move the radical ’90s character into one of three pre-defined lanes. Honestly, it’s exactly like Subway Surfers but with a Crash Bandi-coat of paint (I’m sorry).

Of course, this mobile game is coming soon after Activision announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is in production for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. That game debuts October 4. King has not announced a release date for On The Run beyond its Google Play pre-registration period. The close launch of these two games should serve them both well in terms of excitement and marketing. And for anyone who doesn’t enjoy mobile games, it’s easier to ignore On The Run when It’s About Time is coming so soon.