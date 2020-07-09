Audio headsets are part of a booming business of gaming accessories around the world, and a new player in the space is looking to take on established powers. Epos is a new independent company that will make gaming- and enterprise-audio equipment. It is a spinoff of the previous joint effort between audio companies Sennheiser and Demant Group, which has now come to an end. Epos is focusing on building products for a gaming audience while also selling Sennheiser’s gaming headsets under a new co-branded label.

Epos plans to launch its first gaming headset in October. Company president Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen and gaming marketing boss Maja Sand-Grimnitz are planning to couple this launch with a global publicity campaign. That includes a cinematic, sci-fi trailer that you can watch above.

While the company is standalone and independent, it plans to still pull on Demant’s expertise. The Demant family founded the company in 1904 in Denmark, and it has worked in hearing technologies ever since.

Sennheiser, meanwhile, is taking its half of the joint effort and focusing on music customers.

If Epos seems gung ho about the gaming audience, it’s likely for a good reason. In April in the United States, gaming accessory sales jumped 49% to $384 million for the month. And gaming headsets are among the products fueling that growth. More people are playing more games online, and they want to talk to their friends. A good audio device is key to that experience.

Epos knows this, and it’s looking to get in on that action.