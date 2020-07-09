Transform 2020, the virtual AI event of the year for business decision-makers, has added a pre-event line-up of workshops on July 13th led by leading AI experts. These day-long virtual workshops are aimed at giving attendees a deep dive into specific AI topics — from automation and analytics to design and production.

This is where in-depth learning takes place, the kind needed for business leaders to come away with meaningful insights and action items to grow and scale their business. Each workshop is limited to 30 participants, ensuring the necessary intimacy and time to go deep on content, ask questions, float ideas with peers, learn from best-in-class AI experts working in the field now — and know the next steps you’re going to take to leverage the learning from the day.

All four workshops below take place on July 13, before the main event kicks off July 14-17.

Automation Age led by Ted Shelton, Founder of Robodomo. Focusing on understanding the three As — automation, analytics, and AI — attendees will leave this workshop with a concrete plan for next steps and the resources and planning necessary to succeed with automation, analytics, and AI. Explainable AI for Actionable Insights led by Anusha Sethuraman, Head of Product Marketing, Fiddler Labs. Explainable AI is the next generation of AI, and in this workshop you’ll learn how it contributes to building fair, transparent, and responsible AI and how business leaders can build a 5-step responsible AI strategy for their organizations. Go from Chatbot PoC to Production led by Mady Mantha, Senior Technical Evangelist, Rasa. Starting with common pitfalls in moving from PoC to production and solutions using open-source software, this workshop will also take you through the steps to build a simple chatbot using the Rasa Open Source framework. Design Thinking for AI/ML led by Ramy Nassar, Author of AI Product Design Handbook and Managing Partner, 1000 Days Out. This workshop gives participants a deep dive into AI, machine learning, and other emerging technologies through the lens of Design Thinking. Participants will walk away with a set of practical tools, methods and frameworks focused on these technologies.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join these AI thought leaders for a full day of quality conversations and in-depth discussion to advance your AI and technology initiatives.

Register here to reserve your spot!