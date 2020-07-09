OnePlus is partnering with Epic Games again — and this time the companies are working on Fortnite content. Owners of a OnePlus device can redeem the exclusive Bhangra Boogie emote starting today. This comes after OnePlus 8 and 8 Plus became the first smartphones to run Fortnite at 90 frames per second.

This is the latest promotional cosmetic item to hit Fortnite, which is still one of the world’s biggest games. The free-to-play battle royale shooter has a huge library of dances among its emotes, so players are always looking for a new one to help them stand out.

The Bhangra Boogie is based on the Bhangra dance from India. You’ve likely seen variations of Bhangra if you’ve watched even clips from Indian films or music videos. As a prevalent part of South Asian pop culture, the Bhangra Boogie is a smart edition for Fortnite. That’s especially true considering it comes as a OnePlus exclusive. OnePlus is one of the fastest-growing electronics brands in India, rivaling both Samsung and Apple in terms of popularity. And it claims a huge share of the country’s smartphone market.

To get the emote, you’ll need a OnePlus 3 or newer phone. Go to oneplus.com/fortnite, and you’ll have the emote the next time you boot up the game on your phone.