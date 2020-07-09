Razer has begun shrinking many of its gaming peripherals, and that now includes the excellent DeathAdder mouse. The DeathAdder V2 Mini does what it says on the tin. It is the same great mouse, with its excellent design and sensor, but now it’s significantly smaller. That also means lighter. And I’m finding that I love using this mouse even compared to its full-size counterparts.

The DeathAdder V2 Mini is available starting today for $50. As part of the rollout of this device, Razer is also introducing its Razer Mouse Grips. These are decals that can add a textured surface to the specific contours and grooves of Razer mice like the DeathAdder Mini. That’s available separately for $10 also beginning today, July 9.

First, let’s talk about the mouse.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini is like holding air

Razer says that its mini mice are for people with small- or medium-sized hands. Now, I don’t want to go off about having big hands — that’s weird. I’ll just say that I can’t quite palm a basketball, but the L and XL gloves at Home Depot are both too small for me. It’s worth noting that the store doesn’t have small or medium men’s gloves, which is probably a reflection of masculine insecurities.

But the point is that I don’t think I have small or medium hands, and yet I find the DeathAdder Mini comfortable and pleasant to use. I grab it with just the tips of my fingers, and that’s enough to move it around without even thinking. A lot of that comes down the mass. It feels like you’re holding something almost weightless.

I had a similar experience with the Razer Viper Mini, which I also like a lot. But the DeathAdder seems somehow even more airy.

This all comes back to the design of the DeathAdder. It’s such a well-engineered device that it seems to adapt to your hand no matter what. And I am using it all day for work and gaming without any issues. And then it’s small enough that I would definitely pass it on to my young children when they’re ready for it.

The Razer Mouse Grips are a great idea

When I first started using the DeathAdder Mini, I found myself wishing that I had something like the Razer Mouse Grip tape. Then I looked in the shipping box from Razer and that’s exactly what I found.

Holding the Mini with just my fingertips did make the slippery plastic more noticeable. The grip tape addresses that and eliminates the problem.

The grip tape comes with pre-cuts for various Razer mice, and you can apply all of the self-adhesive pieces or just the ones you want. For the Mini, I carefully added the tape to the buttons and to the sides, and it made a huge difference. My fingertip grip feels even more natural now. The mouse seems to follow my hand without me having to even think about it.

And I think $10 is the right price. It’s the kind of money I would pay to avoid having to cut and apply my own generic grip tape.

Still the best gaming mouse

I called the DeathAdder Elite the best gaming mouse when it debuted way back in 2016, and I still think the DeathAdder is the best choice for most people. The V2 Mini fits right into that. It’s a premium device that’s going to make you feel more precise during your gaming sessions, and you don’t lose anything with the reduction in size. If you prefer a bigger or heavier mouse, those options are still available to you. But it’s nice to get some attention on the other end of the spectrum.