On this episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, hosts Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti have Bakugan-fever. And they’re Bakugonna lose their minds! They also discuss the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward events. The crew is expecting a lot from both of those media presentations.

Of course, nothing is going to match Bakugan.

Then Mike talks about playing CrossCode, which is catching on with new audiences now that it is on console. He’s also played through Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2. Finally, Jeff talks about his preview of Paper Mario: The Origami King. He likes it a lot so far even if it is missing some key elements. Join us, won’t you: