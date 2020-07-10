Everybody knows about WordPress, but what you might not know is that it is becoming ever more important as an eCommerce tool. With so many traditional, in-person businesses still closed or operating at reduced hours/capacity, more people are relying on WordPress to run their online shops every day. But what if you don’t know the first thing about WordPress?

If you want to get up to speed with creating websites with WordPress, The WordPress ft Elementor & WooCoomerce Master Class Bundle is here to help. From the very basics of claiming your website domain to advanced subjects like how to create a membership site and charge customers for premium content, this bundle is sure to develop your WordPress skills.

And, when it comes to creating an online store, the bundle has an entire course dedicated to WooCommerce, the powerful WordPress plugin many users leverage to create their eCommerce stores on WordPress.

Each course in the WordPress ft Elementor & WooCoomerce Master Class Bundle is taught by Alexander Oni, a cybersecurity and web development instructor who has taught more than 60,000 online students from over 100 different countries. Oni’s courses have also been taken by employees from prominent and prestigious companies such as Ernst & Young and Airbnb.

There is no better time to pick up the WordPress ft Elementor & WooCoomerce Master Class Bundle than right now, as VB Deals is offering lifetime access to these courses for just $29.99, just a fraction of retail price. See what Oni’s instruction can do for you today.

