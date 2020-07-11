Take the latest VB Survey to share how your company is implementing AI today.

Simple fact: You can’t stay competitive in business today without AI playing a significant role. Whether you’re in manufacturing, retail, wealth management or health care, or whether you’re in product development, marketing, or growth — and especially if you’re the leader of it all — staying abreast of the fast-changing AI landscape is not an option.

At Transform 2020, July 14-17, many of the most notable thought leaders in AI today will share their insights, experience and case studies that demonstrate real-world results — all of which you’ll take away to apply to your own business.

Each day focuses on a different area of AI, with the very first day devoted to day-long workshops.

See below for the entire agenda — and if you haven’t yet, be sure to register here.

(Note: all times are in Pacific Daylight Time; agenda subject to change — please refer to the Transform website for any last-minute changes.)

