Take the latest VB Survey to share how your company is implementing AI today.

Although the means of presentation may no longer be traditional, presentations themselves (and the aspects that make them compelling) aren’t going anywhere. From high-impact business proposals to university projects, eye-catching visuals are crucial to convincing an audience of anything. Now there is a one-stop solution for finding amazing images.

Introducing Scopio Authentic Stock Photography.

Offering unlimited access to an enormous photo library, Scopio is a powerful resource for making your next design project stand out. These images are commercial-friendly and royalty-free, so you can use them in marketing campaigns, sales briefs, and more. And, by using Scopio, you’ll be paying talented photographers and creators from more than 160 countries.

New photos are added every day, and your Scopio subscription also gives you access to 30,000 editorial images that can completely change how your project is perceived.

You can get your lifetime subscription to Scopio Authentic Stock Photography on sale through VB Deals right now for just $29, a fraction of its retail price. See what your presentations have been missing today!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.