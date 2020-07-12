Take the latest VB Survey to share how your company is implementing AI today.

Ubisoft unveiled the first trailer for Far Cry 6 at its Ubisoft Forward event today, announcing that the new installment in the popular series will debut on February 18, 2021.

Word of the game had leaked on the the internet, but the launch date is new. Far Cry 6 features actor Giancarlo Esposito, a veteran of shows such as Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, and The Mandalorian. The trailer shows a young kid in a presidential palace painting a model car, while the same car burns in the streets as protesters surround the palace and lob fire bombs at the police.

Esposito takes the hands of his son, places a grenade in it, and pulls the plug. The kid’s eyes go wide as Esposito asks the kid to follow him to the roof. As they look down on the crowd, Esposito makes a speech about how he’ll be presidente some day and that the people will attack him and call him a monster. And he asks the boy, “Are you a monster?” And he leaves him to decide whether to throw the grenade down at the crowd. The trailer closes before the boy decides what to do.

The video shows the pretty environments and some of the things you can do. Yep, this is a very much a Far Cry game. CEO Yves Guillemot said the trailer would end the Ubisoft this event, but the company would show more games at another Forward in the future.

Ubisoft Forward comes just a day after Guillemot announced major departures and changes related to sexual misconduct allegations at Ubisoft. This started in late June as people came forward and told their stories alleging harassment, misconduct, and more from Ubisoft employees. This statement comes despite having a live show ahead of the presentation.