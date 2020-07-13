Microsoft Flight Simulator is on the runway and preparing for takeoff. And yes, I’m wearing my captain’s hat and pilot wings on my lapel. I’ll also have enough time to set up my HOTAS (hands-on throttle and stick) controller because Flight Simulator is hitting Windows 10 on August 18.

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator is a major update for the series. It uses satellite and map data to re-create some of Earth’s most gorgeous landscapes. And you’ll get to pilot aeronautical vehicles, from small propeller planes all the way up to an Airbus A320, above these environments. The support for 4K and HDR makes everything in developer Asobo Studio’s sim look astounding.

The game also supports HOTAS joysticks to improve the Flight Simulator’s immersion. Thrustmaster’s T.Flight HOTAS One is a good option if you’re looking. It’s $80, and Thrustmaster made it for Xbox One and PC. This should ensure that the buttons will correspond to the correct in-game functions.

In addition to the date, Microsoft also detailed the different versions you can order. You can get Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Edition for $60, Deluxe Edition for $90, or Premium Deluxe Edition for $120. Of course, you can also get the standard release as part of the beta for the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription service. Game Pass for PC is $5 per month or included with the $15-per-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Standard Edition comes with 20 planes 30 hand-crafted airports. The Deluxe Edition adds five more plane models and five international airports. Premium Deluxe, meanwhile, packs in another 10 planes and 10 international airports.