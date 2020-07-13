Take the latest VB Survey to share how your company is implementing AI today.

Although you may not be working in your busy office anymore, distractions tend to be plentiful around the home. Whether you have attention-demanding pets, rowdy children, or just happen to live in a noisy part of town, sometimes you need to block it all out. But what if standard wireless earbuds don’t fit in your ears or become uncomfortable after extended use?

Introducing Decibullz, the first of their kind DIY custom molded wireless earbuds that fit to the exact shape of your ear in just minutes. Simply warm up the Decibullz thermo-fit earpieces in water and press them into your ears for a perfectly-fitting earphone that won’t fall out or cause ear fatigue.

Not only do Decibullz sport a secure fit, but they also feature award-winning noise isolation, loud noise protection, and up to 24 hours of battery life. They connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and are IPX7 water-resistant, making them perfect for workouts, commutes, and more.

From chatty coworkers to increased street noise, there will be a whole new set of distractions once the world returns to normal. You can enjoy a better audio experience today with great savings on the Decibullz moldable earphones. VB Deals is offering these functional and futuristic earphones for just $98.99, a discount of 33 percent.

Prices subject to change.

