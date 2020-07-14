Presented by The Weed News Company

According to the National Institute of Health, roughly three million Americans have been diagnosed with an addiction to opiate pain medications. Millions more remain undiagnosed.

Pain can be a strong motivator. People will go to great lengths to get rid of the pain for even just a couple of hours so they can finish a round of golf, enjoy a walk through the park, or get through another day of work.

With pain symptoms looming around every corner — along with fears of addiction and dependency to prescription pain pills — a lot of people are turning to CBD for support instead.

CBD is entirely non-psychoactive (it won’t make you high), safe to use, and offers powerful pain-killing benefits.

Choosing a CBD oil for this job isn’t as easy as you might think. There’s a big difference between high-quality CBD oils and your run-of-the-mill corner store variety.

Keep reading to learn how CBD works for pain, how to use it, and check out three top-notch CBD oils up for the task.

Best CBD oil for pain: Best CBD brands in 2020

Royal CBD – Award Winning, Best CBD Oil for Pain

– Award Winning, Best CBD Oil for Pain Gold Bee – Runner Up, Quality Product at a Good Price

– Runner Up, Quality Product at a Good Price Blessed CBD – Potent CBD, But Only Ships to the U.K.

1. Royal CBD Oil — Best CBD oil for pain

Product Details:

Total CBD 250 mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Natural, Berry, Mint, Vanilla Potency (mg/mL) 8.5 – 85 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

What makes a CBD oil suitable for managing chronic pain?

There are a few answers:

It must provide high-doses of CBD

It should be made from a full-spectrum hemp extract

It should be verified to be contaminant-free

Royal CBD ticks all the boxes — this is a popular choice of CBD oil for managing chronic pain.

This brand was recently awarded as the best CBD oil for pain by both We Be High and Observer.

This oil is incredibly potent, especially for a full-spectrum product. You can buy Royal CBD oil in potencies ranging all the way from 250 mg per bottle, to 2500 mg per bottle. You’ll be hard-pressed to find something more potent for the price.

Royal CBD also makes its oil from organically-grown hemp plants harvested from California soil. Organic hemp is important when talking about CBD products for pain because non-organic plants often test positive for contaminants.

The most common culprits are the heavy metal class of contaminants — which includes cadmium, lead, arsenic, and mercury. All of these elements can damage the cells in our joints and nerves, which can ultimately lead to an increase in pain.

To prove these oils are clean, Royal CBD sends a sample from every batch to an independent lab for verification. These labs run their own test and provide a certificate of its findings back to the company. All of these test results are published live on the Royal CBD website.

2. Gold Bee CBD Oil — Runner-Up, Best organic CBD oil for pain

Product Details:

Total CBD 300 mg – 1200 mg Available Flavors Unflavored, Honey Potency (mg/mL) 10 – 40 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

Gold Bee is the second-best CBD oil for pain. The quality of this company’s oils are a close match to Royal CBD, and the price is only slightly more expensive.

The reason we’ve placed this brand in the second spot is purely due to the potency of these oils. The highest potency offered by Gold Bee is 1200 mg (compared to 2500 from Royal CBD).

To be fair, 1200 mg of CBD in a 1-ounce bottle is more than enough for most people. Only those with the most stubborn or severe pain may need to consider something stronger.

As with any top-shelf CBD brand, Gold Bee CBD products are made with organic hemp and extracted using state of the art supercritical CO2. This technique is the gold standard for hemp extraction. The technique uses purified carbon dioxide as a solvent instead of conventional solvents like hexane, butane, or propane — all of which are toxic.

Gold Bee has been named among the best CBD oil brands for pain by several industry experts. They’ve also been mentioned by popular publications, such as CFAH, and Weed News.

Overall, Gold Bee CBD oils are a great option to use with mild to moderate pain symptoms. They’re competitively priced and come from a trusted brand with plenty of positive reviews online.

3. Blessed CBD Oil — U.K.’s Best CBD oil

Product Details:

Total CBD 500 mg – 1800 mg Available Flavors Unflavored Potency (mg/mL) 50 – 180 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

Blessed CBD is a small, family-owned company based out of the United Kingdom.

Despite how popular this company has gotten over the last few years, Blessed CBD has refused to increase its prices. These oils deliver excellent value for the money and are particularly strong compared to its competition.

One aspect that makes Blessed CBD stand out is their decision to use smaller bottles for its CBD oil. Smaller bottles mean there’s more CBD in every drop. The 1800 mg bottle delivers as much as 6 mg per drop — which makes this oil the most potent product on the list.

All Blessed CBD oils use the same quality control standards you should expect to see from a premium brand — including independent testing, extended money-back guarantee, and organically-grown hemp.

The only real downside to this brand is that they’re only available in the U.K. This brand is included for readers living outside the US because neither Royal CBD nor Gold Bee ship internationally.

How CBD works for pain

Pain is very complex. There are dozens of individual receptors, hormones, and neurotransmitters involved with sensing, transmitting, and perceiving pain.

CBD works by blocking these mechanisms. The combined effect of CBDs pain-killing effects makes it a powerful pain-management tool.

CBD oil works for several different types of pain and many common underlying causes.

Here’s how CBD blocks pain:

A) CBD Reduces Inflammation

Inflammation is the most common cause of chronic (long-term) pain. Conditions such as arthritis, colitis, autoimmune conditions, endometriosis, and more all involve inflammatory-related pain.

CBD is a powerful anti-inflammatory [1]. By reducing the inflammation and swelling, CBD offers a direct benefit to chronic pain symptoms by targeting the underlying cause directly.

B) CBD Activates the Opioid Pain Receptors

The opioid receptors are located in the spinal cord and brain. They serve as the primary regulator for pain. When the opioid receptors are activated, they dull the pain response.

Many prescription pain medications (such as morphine or oxycontin) work by stimulating the opioid receptors to block pain. Unfortunately, these medications target the opioid receptors directly, which is the primary mechanism that leads to addiction.

CBD activates the opioid receptors indirectly through the endocannabinoid system — which means it doesn’t result in the same addictive side-effects as prescription opiate medications.

More specifically, CBD activated the CB2 endocannabinoid receptors — which control the opioid receptors in the spinal cord — effectively dulling the pain response.

C) CBD Blocks Pain by Targeting the Vanilloid Receptors

Another set of receptors, known as the vanilloid receptors (TRPV), is also involved with the transmission of pain signals through the nervous system.

CBD has been shown to activate the vanilloid receptors in the spinal cord, effectively dulling the pain signal before it reaches the brain.

Summary: Best CBD oil brands for pain

Whether you’re looking to manage recurring headaches, fibromyalgia, colitis, arthritis, or any other form of chronic pain — CBD is an excellent option to consider. It’s non-psychoactive, non-addictive, and offers a diverse set of pain-killing and anti-inflammatory benefits.

The best option is the ultra-high potency 2500 mg full-spectrum CBD oil from Royal CBD. This oil is a heavy-hitter — suitable for even the most severe forms of pain.

Gold Bee is another excellent choice for pain. These oils deliver a similar level of quality and competitive pricing as Royal CBD but comes in a 1200 mg bottle.

The product recommendations in this article are made solely by the sponsor and are not recommendations made by VentureBeat. Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.