As we launch into the first day of Transform 2020 (July 15-17), we’re thrilled to announce the nominees for the second annual Women in AI Awards. The Awards are part of our continuing commitment to diversity in AI, which kicks off shortly with the Women in AI Breakfast. (7:30 a.m. PT), and this year will be livestreamed to the public. Then on the last day of Transform, we’ll be announcing the Award winners — a daunting task given the incredible crop of women put forward.

The women nominated below have all made outstanding contributions in the AI field, from advancing the work in ethics and fairness in AI, to trailblazing research critical to AI innovation, to ensuring young women entering the field have the opportunity and mentorship necessary to thrive.

Nominations are reviewed by our selection committee, represented by VentureBeat executive leadership and advisors including women in AI partners.

Winners will be announced on Friday, July 17 beginning at 3:55 pm.

Awards will be made in the 5 categories below:

AI Entrepreneur (2 awards)

Responsibility & Ethics of AI

AI Research

AI Mentorship

Rising Star

If you haven’t yet, register here to see the awards live and participate in the full Transform program.

And… here are your nominees.

AI Entrepreneur Nominees

Rana el Kaliouby, CEO and Co-Founder, Affectiva

Ying Zheng, Co-founder and CTO, AiFi, Inc.

Xuehong (Michelle) Mao, Co-founder and Senior Architect, BabbleLabs

Michelle Mao, Co-founder and Senior Deep Learning Architect, BabbleLabs Inc.

​Chandralika Hazarika, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Bigthinx

Alison Alvarez, CEO & Co-Founder, BlastPoint

Andrea Gallego, Partner & Chief Technology Officer, Boston Consulting Group

Rebecca Clyde, Co Founder & CEO, BotCo AI

​Sofia Elizondo, Co-founder & COO, Brightseed, Inc

Michele Romanow, Co-Founder and President, Clearbanc

Dr. Lingjia Tang, Co-Founder, Interim-CEO and CTO, Clinc

Sindhu Joseph, CEO and Founder, CogniCor Technologies Inc.

Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief AI Officer Darktrace

Daniela Braga, CEO and Founder, DefinedCrowd

Vu Van, Co-founder & CEO, ELSA

Lubna Yusuf, Founder La Legal, Co-Founder, Fisheyebox Innovation Lab

Hadar Zeitlin, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Hailo Technologies

Lynne Nethken, Co-Founder, Director of Intelligent Systems, HALEE

Melanie Stütz, CEO, IDEASCANNER

Rania Kim, Executive Creative Director, IV.AI

Noosheen Hashemi, Founder and CEO, January AI

Dr. Jill S. Becker, CEO and Co-founder, Kebotix

Mercedes Soria, EVP Chief Intelligence Officer, Knightscope, Inc

Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO, LookyLoo

Daisy Weborg, Co-founder and Operations, OneReach.ai

Pamela Dillon, CEO, RingIT, Inc | Wine Ring

Shing Pan, VP Marketing and Business Development, Speech Morphing, Inc.

Amanda Kelly, Co-Founder, Streamlit

Tugce Bulut, CEO and Founder, Streetbees

Kieran Snyder, Co-Founder and CEO, Textio

​Katie Robbert, CEO, Trust Insights

Emna Ghariani, Co-Founder & CEO, Veamly, Inc.

Shruthi Rao, Co-Founder and CBO, Vendia

Manasi Vartak, Founder and CEO, Verta.ai

Layla Shaikley, Co-founder and Vice President of Customer Experience, Wise Systems

AI Mentorship Nominees

Rina Sharma, Group Manager, Applied Analytics Engineering & Operations, Adobe

Meeta Dash, VP of Product, Appen

Xuehong Mao, Co-Founder and Senior Architect, BabbleLabs Inc

Dr. Amanda Stent, people+language AI Team Leader, Office of the CTO, Bloomberg

Stacey Schulman, Vice President IoT Group, Chief Innovation Officer, Intel

Dr. Parisa Naraei, Senior Methodologist, Advanced Analytics, Canadian Institute for Health Information

Kalpana Diwakaran, Director, Head of Studios for Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Business, Cognizant Technology Solutions

Jean-leah Njoroge, Senior Data Scientist, Dell Technologies

Tina Tang, Head of Global Innovation Marketing Strategy, EY

Lori Duprey, Director, Supply Chain Management, Global SI & OP Team, HARMAN

Dr. Eva Marie Muller Stuhler, Chief Data Scientist, IBM

Heena Purohit, Senior Product Manager, IBM

​Huma Abidi, Senior Director for AI/ML Software Products and Customers, Intel Corporation

AI Research Nominees

Dr. Heather Reed, Data Scientist, ASAPP Inc.

Anima Anandkumar, Bren Professor and Director of ML Research, California Institute of Technology, and NVIDIA

Devaki Raj, CEO & Founder, CrowdAI

Claudia Pohlink, Head of AI/ML, Deutsche Telekom AG, Innovation Laboratories

Georgia Gkioxari, Research Scientist, Facebook AI Research

Cynthia Holcomb, CEO and Founder, FemaleBrain.ai, Preference Science Technologies Inc.

Margaret Mitchell, Researcher, Google

Timnit Gebru, Researcher, Google

Debbie Marr, Chief Architect and General Manager of Advanced Architecture Development, Intel Corporation

Yulia Sandamirskaya, Applications Research Lead, Neuromorphic Computing Lab, Intel Labs

Manuela Veloso, Head of AI Research J.P. Morgan & Chase Co., Carnegie Mellon University

Tania De Gasperis, Researcher and Facilitator, Montreal AI Ethics Institute

Sanja Fidler, Director of Artificial Intelligence, NVIDIA Corporation

Sifei Liu, Senior Research Scientist, NVIDIA Corporation

Himani Rajora, Principal Reserch Engineer, IIT

Nazneen Fatema Rajani, Senior Research Scientist, Salesforce

Lu Tian, Director, AI Algorithm, Software & AI Products, Xilinx, Inc.

Yulia Sandamirskaya, Applications Research Lead, Neuromorphic Computing Lab, Intel Labs

Manuela Veloso, Head of AI Research, J.P. Morgan & Chase Co., Carnegie Mellon University

Kiyana Zolfaghar, Senior Data Scientist, KenSci

Responsibility & Ethics of AI Nominees

Merve Hickok, Founder of AIethicist.org, AIethicist.org & Lighthouse Career Consulting

Anima Anandkumar, Director of Machine Learning Research, NVIDIA Corporation

Anna Felländer, Co-Founder, AI Sustainability Center

Beena Ammanath, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Carly Eckert, Senior Medical Director, KenSci

​Christine Robson, Google AI, Group Product Manager, Google

Eva-Marie Muller-Stuler Chief Data Scientist, IBM

​Jen Gennai, Head of Responsible Innovation, Global Affairs Google

Jingying Yang, Program Lead, Partnership on AI

Kay Firth-Butterfield, Head of AI and Machine Learning and Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum

​Lama Nachman, Intel Fellow, Director of Anticipatory Computing Lab, Intel Corporation

Maria Nazareth, Head of AI & Analytics — Banking & Financial Sector, Cognizant Technology Solutions

Mira Lan, Partner Director, Ethics & Society, Microsoft

Mirka Snyder Caron, Senior Legal Counsel, Innovation, RBC

Neha Doshi, Implementation Manager, ASAPP Inc.

Rashida Hodge, VP, North America – Insurance Industry, IBM

Sahar Arshad, Co-founder & COO, CloudMedx

Teuta Mercado, Responsible AI Program Director, Capital One

Tulsee Doshi, Product Lead – ML Fairness and Responsible AI Google

Wendy Gonzalez, President and Interim CEO, Samasource

Ya Xu, Senior Director of Engineering, LinkedIn

Manuela Mackert, Chief Compliance Officer, Group Deutsche Telekom

Rising Star Nominees

Bogdana (Bobi) Rakova, Responsible AI Data Scientist, Accenture Applied Intelligence, Accenture

Caryn Tan, AI Strategy Manager, Accenture

Niamh Donnelly, Co-founder of Akara Robotics. AI and Machine Learning Specialist, Akara Robotics

​Kate Kallot, Director, AI Ecosystem and Developer Relations, Arm

Heather Reed, Data Scientist, ASAPP

Jessica Kennedy White, Senior Consultant, Education

Deepti Kalra, Transformation & Analytics Leader, AVP, EXL Service

Anusha Sethuraman, Head of Product Marketing, Fiddler Labs

Lynne Nethken, Software Lead, Halee

Meri Williams, CTO, Healx

Saloni Potdar, Technical Lead & Manager, IBM

Saloni Potda, Senior Data Scientist and Manager, IBM Watson

Polina Mamoshina, Chief Scientist, Insilico Medicine

Chloe Autio, Policy Manager, Intel

Maria Soledad Elli, Data Scientist, Intel

Marcie Miller, Marketing Engineer, Intel

Zoe Cayetano, Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning Manager, Intel