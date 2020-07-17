Watch the final day of VB Transform live on YouTube

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today awarded autonomous car startup AutoX a permit authorizing it to test driverless vehicles on streets within a designated part of San Jose. While AutoX has had state authority to pilot vehicles with safety drivers since 2017, the new license allows the company to test one autonomous vehicle without a driver behind the wheel on streets around its San Jose headquarters.

With the permit — the third-ever awarded in California’s history, following issuances to Waymo and Nuro — AutoX will be able to drive its test vehicles in “fair weather conditions” and light precipitation on streets at speeds not exceeding 45 miles per hour. Currently, 62 companies have an active permit to test autonomous vehicles with a safety driver.

VentureBeat has reached out to AutoX for comment and we’ll update this article once we hear back.

AutoX, which recently launched robot-taxis service in Shenzhen and Shanghai with fleets as large as 100 cars, was founded by former Princeton University assistant professor Xiao Jianxiong, who also serves as the company’s CEO. Xiao launched the company in 2016 with the goal of “democratizing” autonomy through a full-stack system — AI Driver — including solid-state lidar, high-definition cameras, and a computer that acts as the brains of the system. “The seamless combination of autonomous and human-driving fleets is a crucial step for the adoption and commercialization of self-driving technology,” he said in a recent statement.

The issuance of the new permit follows AutoX’s August 2018 autonomous grocery delivery pilot in San Jose. The company claims to be the first autonomous car company in China to deploy self-driving vehicles that can reach speeds up to around 50 miles per hour and one of the first whose vehicles are connected to Shanghai’s 5G-based vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) technology, which enables them to communicate with road infrastructure and traffic lights.

AutoX is backed by Alibaba and based in Hong Kong. In January, it said it would partner with Fiat Chrysler to roll out robo-taxi services both within China and other countries in Asia.