We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the second annual Women in AI Awards.

The Women in AI Awards are part of VentureBeat’s continuing commitment to diversity in AI. With that commitment in mind, VentureBeat kicked off Day 1 of Transform 2020 with the Women in AI Breakfast and Day 2 with the Diversity and Inclusion Breakfast, featuring diverse voices from across AI.

This year the awards saw hundreds of nominations (you can read them all here). They have all made outstanding contributions in the AI field, from advancing the work in ethics and fairness in AI, to trailblazing research critical to AI innovation, to ensuring young women entering the field have the opportunity and mentorship necessary to thrive.

Chosen by VentureBeat leadership from the open nominations, below are your 2020 Women in AI Award winners. We would like to thank everyone for their continued commitment to the field of AI.

AI Entrepreneur Winners

Michele Romanow, Cofounder and President, Clearbanc

​Sofia Elizondo, Cofounder & COO, Brightseed

AI Mentorship Winner

Meeta Dash, VP of Product, Appen

AI Research Winner

Anima Anandkumar, Bren professor and director of ML research, California Institute of Technology, and director of ML research at Nvidia

Responsibility & Ethics of AI Winner

Carly Eckert, senior medical director, KenSci

Rising Star Winner