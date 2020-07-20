Indie band Kero Kero Bonito released a recorded performance of their new song for the upcoming bug-snacking simulator Bugsnax today. This comes as the song hits streaming platforms and also gets a 7-inch vinyl from IAm8bit.

But you don’t have to wait. Summer Game Fest posted the song recording to its Twitter, and you can just play that over and over. That’s what I’m doing, and I’m very happy about it.

“It’s Bugsnax” is, of course, the promotional song for the video game Bugsnax from developer Young Horses. Bugsnax is a weird mishmash of influences based on the trailer that debuted at the Sony PlayStation 5 reveal event in June. It has qualities of Animal Crossing and dating games.

Here it is: The world premiere performance of It’s Bugsnax! by @kerokerobonito #SummerGameFest 🐛🍓 pic.twitter.com/EKENcUP3V2 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) July 20, 2020

But Bugsnax is one of our favorite reveals of the never-ending “Not E3” season. Some might say it’s the only thing keeping us from losing our minds. And now the song is contributing to our sanity as well.

Bugsnax debuts this holiday for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Epic Games Store.