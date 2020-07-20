It’s true that email campaigns can flop for any number of reasons, but the primary offender is often old, fake, or otherwise forgotten email addresses. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a way to expand your audience by ensuring your emails always make it to their intended recipients?

With Truemail.io, make worrying about invalid email addresses a thing of the past. TrueMail is a quick and accurate bulk email verifier designed with easy-to-use software for even the most non-technical of users. Quickly check domains, syntax, and email deliverability rates with just a few clicks. No matter who you are trying to reach (individuals, small and large businesses, major providers, etc.) TrueMail checks all types of email addresses around the world and displays their statuses in real-time be they valid, invalid, disposable, or unknown.

Not only will TrueMail conserve your time and resources by eliminating useless and duplicate addresses from your lists, but it also natively integrates with more than 2,000 popular marketing apps such as Mailchimp, Hubspot, and Gist allowing you to make the most of the data you already have. TrueMail is accessible from any web browser and features 256-bit encryption so you can rest assured that your info is only visible to you.

Before you start your next email campaign, put an end to bounced emails with Truemail.io. Right now, you can get a lifetime of email verification services (up to 10,000 emails per month) for $49, just a fraction of its original price.

