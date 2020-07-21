Every week, some of the most innovative tech companies in the world post their latest and and most exciting job opportunities on Jobs.VentureBeat, powered by Jobbio. From transformative tech to gaming and beyond, Jobs.VentureBeat helps businesses from all over the US hire top tech talent.

EA

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is an American video game company headquartered in Redwood City, California. It is the second-largest gaming company in the Americas and Europe by revenue and market capitalisation after Activision Blizzard and ahead of Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft as of March 2018. Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world. Pretty impressive, right?

Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

Ansys

Ansys, Inc. is a global public company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It develops and markets multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation. Ansys was founded in 1970 by John Swanson. Swanson sold his interest in the company to venture capitalists in 1993.

Ansys offers a comprehensive software suite that spans the entire range of physics, providing access to virtually any field of engineering simulation that a design process requires. Organizations around the world trust Ansys to deliver the best value for their engineering simulation software investment. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, Ansys helps companies solve the most complex design challenges and engineer products limited only by imagination.

Currently, Ansys are looking for software engineers, VR software developers, development managers along with a number of other exciting roles.

Activision Blizzard

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard, Inc., is the world’s most successful standalone interactive entertainment company. Their impressive portfolio includes some of the strongest franchises in all of entertainment, developed by the incredibly talented teams at Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, King Digital Entertainment, Activision Blizzard Studios, Major League Gaming, and other independent studios, including Toys for Bob, Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch.

Their entertainment network has nearly 500 million monthly active users in 196 countries, and they are continuing to expand their capabilities across new platforms, genres, audiences and geographies. They were named one of FORTUNE’s “100 Best Companies To Work For” and their innovative 9,000+ employees are some of the best and brightest talents across entertainment, media and technology

At the moment, Activision Blizzard are hiring all over the world, in engineering, marketing, software development and beyond.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a French video game company headquartered in Montreuil with several development studios across the world. It publishes games for several video game franchises, including Rayman, Raving Rabbids, Prince of Persi and Assassin’s Creed.

As of March 2018, Ubisoft is the fifth largest publicly traded game company in the Americas and Europe in terms of revenue and market capitalization. If you are looking to work with enthusiastic experts who are tackling game-changing challenges in entertainment and beyond, then you’ll be in the right company with Ubisoft.

As of March 2018, Ubisoft is the fifth largest publicly traded game company in the Americas and Europe in terms of revenue and market capitalization.