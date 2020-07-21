With mass closures of traditional in-person businesses, establishing and growing your online presence has never been more important. Posting on various social media is one of the most effective strategies to expanding your audience and turning them into paying customers. Is your social media approach bringing in as many customers as it could? If not, VB Deals has the perfect bundle for you.

Introducing the Complete Digital Content Marketing Mastery Bundle. With more than 40 hours of in-depth instruction spread across 8 courses, this training is designed to show you the ropes of social media marketing. With this bundle, you’ll learn everything from the basics of buying an Instagram ad to building your network of professional relationships with those who can help boost you and your company to the next level.

The best part is that the Complete Digital Content Marketing Mastery Bundle is currently on sale for just $34.99 through VB Deals, hundreds of dollars off of list price. If you’re serious about growing your audience and bringing in more money from your social media accounts, getting this bundle is a no-brainer.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.