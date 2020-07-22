Mobile game publisher Ludia and Disney announced the new match-3 mobile game Disney Wonderful Worlds.

The game is available for pre-registration on Google Play, and it will launch there and on the iOS app store early next year. That’s a long way away, considering the game has already been in the works for nearly three years. But that shows that mobile game developers are being far more deliberate about how they create and launch their mobile games than in the past.

Montreal-based Ludia, owned by Fremantle, is creating a game that allows players to experience a “Wish Upon A Star” storyline while building and customizing their own Disney theme park. Match-3 games have become a competitive space, as such games are played by broad audiences. Zynga recently teased that it’s almost done with its Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells match-3 mobile game. And in November, Jam City launched Disney Frozen Adventures as a match-3 title on mobile devices. And they’re all taking on King’s Candy Crush Saga.

Ludia has been working with Disney and Pixar Games to try to capture the feel of Disney Parks attractions and characters in the puzzle game. Players solve match-3 puzzles and earn new attractions that they can put in their own unique Disney Parks.

Image Credit: Disney/Ludia

Ludia has become one of Canada’s biggest mobile game companies. It has made games with big entertainment partners before. Its titles include Jurassic World: Alive, Dragons: Titan Uprising, Warriors of Waterdeep, What’s Your Story, Jurassic World: The Game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends, and Dragons: Rise of Berk.

Over the past 36 months, Ludia has invested substantial resources in Disney Wonderful Worlds, said Alexandre Thabet, CEO of Ludia, in an email to GamesBeat. The Ludia title is the latest of a number of Disney-sanctioned mobile games that have been greenlit in recent years. While Disney stopped making its own games, it has licensed a number of the top mobile game companies — Ludia, Scopely, Jam City, and Glu — to make titles based on Disney properties.