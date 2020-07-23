The preshow for today’s Xbox Games Showcase revealed Yuji Naka’s Balan Wonderworld, a 3D action-platformer that is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One during spring 2021.

Yuji Naka made his name at Sega, where he was the lead programmer for the original Sonic the Hedgehog. But he was also the producer for Nights Into Dreams for the Saturn, and Balan Underworld’s colorful world looks like it’s taking some inspiration from that game.

Naka left Sega to join Square Enix in 2018. Now we know what he has been up to. Balan Wonderland has a musical theater vibe, and you can play 12 different characters.

You can also discover 80 different costumes. Each one gives you a special ability.