One of the best Japanese role-playing games ever is coming to Xbox Series X. Dragon Quest XI will be available on Microsoft’s newest console. This brings the iconic Dragon Quest franchise, which has been around since 1986, to an Xbox platform for the first time. It will be available for Series X and Xbox One on December 4.

Microsoft made the announcement during its Xbox Games Showcase today. Dragon Quest XI debuted in the U.S. in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC. A definitive edition released for the Switch in 2019.

Dragon Quest XI S will be available on Xbox Game Pass, and you can play it if you have that subscription service.

This Xbox version has the features of the Switch release, which includes an orchestrated soundtrack and conveniences like being able to access crafting wherever you are. You can also play the game with retro, pixelated graphics.

But the Switch version had some graphical downgrades, including a less impressive framerate than you’d find on PC. If this Xbox Series X version combines the features of the Switch release with improved graphical fidelity, it could become the new definitive edition of Dragon Quest XI.

While the original version of Dragon Quest XI is on PlayStation 4 and PC, this definitive edition will also be coming to those platforms on December 4.