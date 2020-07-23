Ori and the Will of the Wisps is going to look more fluid than ever when you play it on Xbox Series X, Microsoft revealed during its games showcase today.

This version of Ori for Series X will run at 120 fps at 4K resolution. Developer Moon Studios will also use premium audio technology to give the game’s sound and music a boost. This improved version of Will of the Wisps will be available later this year.

Will of the Wisps launched in March for Xbox One and PC. The 2D platformer is beautiful and thrilling, but it suffered from technical hiccups and bugs when it launched, especially on Xbox One. Patches have alleviated those issues, but you can still run into problems like inconsistent framerates.

That’s why Ori will be a strong showcase for Series X’s backward compatibility features. People familiar with Ori will get to see what the experience looks like with an ultra-high framerate. For a fan like me, it’s enough of a reason to play through the game again.