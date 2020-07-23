Psychonauts 2 is developer Double Fine’s big contribution to the Xbox Games Showcase today. And the studio used this opportunity to remind fans that the game is coming out soon for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. But now it’s also coming to Xbox Series X as well. As part of the announcement, Double Fine brought comic Jack Black on to sing a new song for the game.

It was a long road for Psychonauts 2 to reach its release. Double Fine first announced the project at The Game Awards back in 2015. At that time, the company took the idea to crowd-investment platform Fig. The project raised $3.3 million. During development, however, Microsoft acquired Double Fine and made it part of Xbox Games Studios. Now, Microsoft is publishing Double Fine’s action adventure. That led to the game showing up at the Xbox E3 presentation in 2019 — although that won’t affect Psychonauts 2’s release on other platforms.

The game was originally going to launch in 2019, but Double Fine delayed it to polish up the experience. Microsoft’s financial backing made that possible.

Psychonauts 2 follows the ongoing tales of psychic spy Raz. Like in the original game, players will use Raz’s psi-powers to navigate through various character’s psyches.