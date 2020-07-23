Microsoft gave us a deeper look at Everwild, the upcoming multiplayer game from Rare, during its Xbox Series X games showcase today.

Rare teased Everwild last November, revealing that the project is some kind of fantasy-based sandbox online game. Rare has had some success in this realm already with Sea of Thieves, which lets friends play together as pirates online. That game has attracted over 15 million players, thanks in part to its symbiotic relationship with Xbox Games Pass.

Rare made its name back in the SNES and Nintendo 64 days with series like Donkey Kong Country and Banjo-Kazooie. Microsoft bought the developer in 2002, but it took Rare some time to find a new niche under the Xbox umbrella. It may have finally found its niche in sandbox multiplayer games.

The new trailer showed a giant animal companion capable of knocking down trees with its tail. It also showed four humans using magic to heal a deer-like creature. The game is promising a magical world to explore. Everwild does not have a release date.