Stalker 2 is still coming, which should come as a relief to fans of the series. The game made an appearance at the Xbox Games Showcase today, where Microsoft revealed it is a timed console exclusive. This means it will hit PC and Xbox, but not PlayStation, when the game eventually launches.

Stalker 2 is a followup to developer GSC Game World’s previous Stalker games that put players in the wastelands of a nuclear fallout. The open-world adventures gave players the opportunity to explore an environment and make decisions on how to approach problems.

This is a big get for Microsoft. Stalker has a dedicated fanbase, but now that can expand beyond the confines of PC.