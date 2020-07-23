Microsoft announced State of Decay 3 today during its Xbox Series X games showcase.

The debut trailer for State of Decay 3 showed a woman alone, armed with a crossbow, encountering a moose zombie. Wouldn’t want to be her! You can watch it above.

The original State of Decay came out in 2013, with a sequel following in 2018. The series focuses on surviving in a zombie-filled open world. State of Decay 2 attracted over 5 million players.

Shortly after the release of State of Decay 2, Microsoft bought developer Undead Labs. That was part of series of acquisitions to strengthen the Xbox brand’s first-party offerings. During the PlayStation 4/Xbox One era, Microsoft struggled to match Sony when it came to high-profile first-party exclusives like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.