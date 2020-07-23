Tetris Effect Connected debuted at the Xbox Games Showcase today. This is a port of Tetris Effect that publisher Enhance Games released for PlayStation 4 in 2018 and then PC in 2019. But this take on Tetris Effect adds new features, which the new “Connected” moniker suggests. Specifically, it adds multiplayer so that you can experience the game together with friends.

Tetris Effect Connected launches this holiday. Here are the key features, according to Enhance:

Online or Local co-op and competitive play for 1-3 players (1-2 competitive, 1-3 co-op, with CPU players available)

Ranked and unranked play, matchmaking, and player progression for unlockable avatars

Cross-play between all Xbox Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 PC

The entire Tetris Effect single-player game also included

Smart Delivery means Xbox One owners can upgrade to Xbox Series X anytime for free

Available for sale or via Xbox Game Pass at launch

The original Tetris Effect had players going through a variety of themed stages while engaging in the classic falling-block mechanics. Now this will continue that, but with a chance to play online simultaneously with friends. The original was a solo game only.

Tetris Effect Connected is heading to all other platforms as a free update as well.