Obsidian Entertainment is adding downloadable content to its sci-fi role-playing adventure The Outer Worlds. The Peril on Gorgon DLC hits PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 9. It takes players to a lawless asteroid colony to investigate one of the galaxy’s biggest mysteries. Obsidian revealed Peril on Gorgon today as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Peril on Gorgon introduces a new narrative brimming with characters and weapons players never encountered in the base experience. But this quest slots right into the overall game. That means you don’t need to complete the story to take on this new adventure.

Instead, once players get past the planet Monarch, they will get a message attached to a severed arm that invites them to the asteroid. This will then intertwine players and their crew with the failed Spacer’s Choice colony, its cutting-edge science experiments, and its missing director, Dr. Olivia Ambrose.

“We wanted to make sure players could feel like this is was a part of their existing adventure,” Obsidian art director Matt Hansen said. “We don’t try to lock the player into the location or anything like that.”

But while the designers aren’t gating off Peril on Gorgon, they did raise the level cap. And Hansen said that the team designed play experience with that in mind.

“[We made] it for players at level-25-plus,” said Hansen. “And having opportunities for those folks to grow and get some cool new stuff out of the deal is important to us.”