Microsoft debuted Warhammer 40,000: Darktide today during its Xbox Games Showcase. It will be a console exclusive for Xbox Series X when it launches in 2021.

The debut trailer showed four people coming into contact with a horde of zombie-like creatures. It is from Fatshark, the same studio that made Warhammer: Vermintide.

Vermintide came out in 2015. A sequel followed in2018. The games took their inspiration from Valve’s Left 4 Dead series, which has four players working together to fight zombies. Now that idea is moving from Warhammer’s medieval fantasy world to the sci-fi realm of Warhammer 40K.

Just like the Vermintide games, players will use a combination of melee and shooter abilities to take down their enemies.