The Xbox Games Showcase happened on Thursday, and the GamesBeat Decides crew breaks down their reaction to the event. Are they hyped for Halo? What is Avowed? Is this enough to compete against PlayStation 5? Reviews editor Mike Minotti and PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb discuss how the show succeeded as a showcase for Xbox Game Pass but also failed to get people excited about Xbox Series X.

Then Mike and Jeff talk about what Nintendo is doing following its latest Direct Mini. Where are the first-party Switch games for the rest of 2020?

To end the episode, Mike talks about Crash Bandicoot 4. He played an early demo of the game and talked about his thoughts for this marsupial’s latest adventures.

Join us for all of that and more, won’t you?