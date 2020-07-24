Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima sold more than 2.4 million copies in its first three days of sales, making it the PlayStation 4’s fastest-selling first-party original intellectual property.

The exclusive game for the PlayStation 4 debuted July 17 as the last big exclusive for the PS4. The open-world title is a samurai action-adventure game from Seattle’s Sucker Punch Studios, the developer that made other PlayStation exclusives like the Sly Cooper and Infamous series.

Ghost of Tsushima’s success follows The Last of Us Part II for Sony. It debuted on June 19 with 4 million copies sold in the first three days.

This game is set in 1274 in Japan during the first Mongol invasion. You play as Jin Sakai, a samurai lord who eventually becomes known as the Ghost. As the Ghost, you hack and slash your way through the invaders, but you are also conflicted about the honor code of the samurai and the need to operate in stealth, as a kind of ninja, against overwhelming odds.