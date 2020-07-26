From mid-June to mid-July, the gaming industry — largely propelled by PlayStation — had a modest 5.05% increase in TV ad impressions and a 0.83% increase in estimated spend compared to the previous 30-day period. Overall, 13 brands spent an estimated $15.4 million airing 32 spots over 4,900 times, generating 779.5 million TV ad impressions from June 16 through July 15.

GamesBeat has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you a monthly report on TV advertising by the gaming industry. These are the ads, and by extension the games, that game marketers have been putting major muscle behind.

Below are the top five most-seen gaming industry TV advertisers from the period measured.

First place goes to PlayStation with 503.2 million TV ad impressions generated by three spots that ran over 2,000 times. Its most-seen commercial (262.3 million impressions) was “The Hunt,” promoting The Last of Us Part II. ESPN, Adult Swim, and FX were three of the networks with the highest impression-counts, while top programming included SportsCenter, Family Guy, and Get Up.

Nintendo takes second place, having aired 14 spots over 1,800 times, which resulted in 186.2 million TV ad impressions. With over 50 million impressions, “Put the World Back in One Piece,” advertising Paper Mario: The Origami King, was Nintendo’s top commercial. Per usual, the gaming brand focused on reaching a family-friendly audience — three of the top shows by impressions were SpongeBob SquarePants, Bunk’d, and Big City Greens, while top networks included Disney Channel, Nick, and Cartoon Network.

At No. 3: GameFly, with 55.4 million TV ad impressions generated by six commercials that aired 741 times. “Spare Change: Reviews” was its most-seen spot with 17 million TV ad impressions. Top networks by impression-count included Comedy Central, Laff TV, and Adult Swim; top programs driving impressions included South Park, According to Jim, and Home Improvement.

Adult Swim Games takes fourth place, having aired a single ad, “Epic Battles,” 88 times, resulting in 19 million TV ad impressions. The spot, which promotes Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, ran solely on — you guessed it — Adult Swim. Top shows by impressions included Family Guy, Rick and Morty, and Bob’s Burgers.

Rounding out the ranking is MLB Advanced Media Video Games, with 7.4 million TV ad impressions generated by one ad, “R.B.I. Baseball 20: Home Runs,” that ran 118 times. Fox Sports 1, MLB Network, and Fox Deportes were the top three networks by impression-counts, while top programming included Greatest Games: MLB, reruns of MLB baseball games, and Walkoff Stories: Yankees/Red Sox — From a Battle to a War.