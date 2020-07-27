Mobile game and app developer Gismart announced it is seeking to partner with developers of hypercasual games to speed both development and publishing of the titles.

London-based Gismart is inviting experienced hypercasual, puzzle, and idle game development studios to partner with the company. It is offering its skills to help developers release successful games in a shorter time frame. Gismart is joining companies such as Crazy Labs in chasing after hypercasual game developers. Recently, Gismart launched the Gismart Games for Artists program, which lets musicians promote their brand and music via the games.

Hypercasual games, or mobile titles folks can play in a minute or less, grew approximately a billion downloads every month, with most of these being new games, according to market researcher Newzoo. With simple gameplay and design, and little to no plot, hypercasual games are currently one of the most popular gaming niches with the widest audience reach. Hypercasual games grew 72% in the quarter ended March 31 as players turned to mobile games as a salve for the pandemic, according to a report from mobile measurement firm Adjust and game engine maker Unity Technologies.

So far, Gismart has published a number of hypercasual games (e.g. Cool Goal!, Pregnancy Idle, Domino Smash), including some that have been ranked No. 1 in dozens of countries. The developers will be able to tap Gismart’s internal team of hypercasual game experts.

The company’s portfolio has over 500 million downloads. Over the past three years, the company has shown strong growth, partly due to successful hypercasual game releases. Gismart has more than 300 employees. It is based in London and has offices in Minsk, Beijing, and Kyiv. Gismart itself has been testing more than 400 game concepts a month to detect those that can go viral without a lot of advertising spending.

The development studios that will be considered must have a fully-formed team, including a producer, game designer, Unity developers, and 2D/3D artists. They must also have a proven track record of successfully producing and launching games globally.

Commercial terms include profit share and partial development cost or operational costs reimbursement. Other additional incentives are related to agreed timeframes of bringing games to the market.