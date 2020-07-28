Thatgamecompany, the developer of Journey and Sky: Children of the Light, said it raised $1.02 million for pandemic relief through a fundraiser inside its mobile game.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it is donating the money from Sky fans to the nonprofits Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and it also completed a separate charitable drive with OneTreePlanted.

Thatgamecompany said recently that Sky: Children of the Light has more than 20 million downloads on iOS and Android, and it has been praised as a game that encourages positive and compassionate behaviors in its design and community.

The company launched a “Days of Healing” campaign in Sky, where players could purchase a special flower accessory pack to show their gratitude to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thatgamecmpany said it would donate 100% of net proceeds to MSF.

Over four weeks the Sky community raised over $1 million to support MSF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. The campaign also highlighted the game industry’s Play Apart Together movement to bring together players online, while they were socially distanced. Additionally, the studio shared tips on how players could stay safe across their social networks.

Earlier in the year, Thatgamecompany also launched a limited-time “Days of Nature” Earth Day event, which promoted the environmental themes and offered an Earth-cape for Sky players to purchase. For every Earth-cape purchased, the studio planted a tree in the real world, with 40,576 trees in total planted across the Amazonian and Australian forests damaged by wildfires.

Founded in 2006, Thatgamecompany is devoted to developing broadly accessible, artistic, emotional and enriching experiences. Its games include Flow, Flower, Journey, and Sky.