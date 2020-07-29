Private Division, a publishing label under Take-Two Interactive, announced deals today with three independent developers. This includes the studio behind the Ori series, Moon Studios.

Along with Moon, Private Division will publish games from League of Geeks, best known for the digital board game Armello; and Roll7, responsible for Laser League.

Take-Two started Private Division in 2017. The label focuses on smaller games, not triple-A fare. It has published hits such as Kerbal Space Program and The Outer Worlds.

Of these new deals, Moon Studios stands out as the crown jewel. Its Ori games are some of the most beautiful sidescrollers ever made. This new title for Private Division will be an action role-playing game.