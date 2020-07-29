As remote work continues to be the norm for so many of us, the urge to get away is only natural. Thankfully, remote doesn’t necessarily mean you have to work from home, just from somewhere you’re able to get the job done. Wouldn’t it be great if you could work from the great outdoors (or anywhere, for that matter) without constantly worrying about your devices dying on you?

With the Titan Power Station by Defense, now you can. This massive power bank has a capacity of 62,200mAh and has every power input you could need for a day on the job or a day of relaxing. For comparison, the average smartphone battery falls somewhere between 3,500mAh and 4,100mAh, meaning you’ll be able to charge your phone more than 20 times on a single charge of the Titan. Great for power outages and other emergencies!

The Titan sports a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an AC outlet, and even a 12V carport. Charge virtually any device with ease including smartphones, cameras, laptops, projectors, and so much more. The unit itself has a compact and durable design with an anodized aluminum body, LED display, and rubberized corners. The battery tech inside is also lithium-ion, so you can rely on it for years to come.

Whether you want to send work emails from the park, host a socially distanced outdoor movie night, or just have a solid crisis backup plan, Titan by Defense is here to power your needs. You can pick up your Titan right now for the sale price of $269, a discount of $30.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.